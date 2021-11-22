Seven Maoist militia members nabbed

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

22 November 2021 22:00 IST

They were trying to put up wall posters

As many as seven Maoist militia members were nabbed by the police during a combing operation in Kunrapalli forest area in Charla mandal on Monday, police said.

Police sources said the militia members were apprehended while they were trying to put up wall posters related to the protests called by the CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri-Kothagudem-East Godavari Division Committee on November 24 against the Centre’s Operation Prahar-III, an alleged massive anti-Maoist operation.

They belong to Ramachandrapuram and Yerrampadu villages in Charla mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the police intensified joint combing operations with the CRPF personnel in the far-flung areas in Charla and Dummugudem mandals, adjoining Chhattisgarh ahead of the protests called by the outlawed outfit on Wednesday.