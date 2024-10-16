Seven killed, one injured in road accident in Medak district of Telangana

Seven persons, including three teenagers, were killed and another sustained serious injuries after their car hit a roadside tree and plunged into a canal on the outskirts of Edulapur village in Shivampet of Medak district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Danavath Shivaram, 55, Danavath Durgi alias Durgamma, 45, Maloth Anitha, 30, Maloth Bindu, 14, Maloth Sravani, 12, Gugloth Shanthi, 45, Gugloth Mamatha, 16, all residents of Shivampet. The driver Gugloth Nam Singh, 55, is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the victims were close family members, residents of Thallapally, Jagya and Bheemla thanda, were returning from Siddipet after attending a family function when the accident occurred. “The car was driven at a high speed when it lost control and rammed a roadside tree. Due to the impact of the collision, it fell into a canal on the side. The hatchback was overloaded. While the passengers were injured, the cause of their death was due to drowning,” Medak Superintendent of Police D. Uday Kumar Reddy said.

The police rushed to the spot and retrieved seven bodies, which were sent for post mortem. The driver was shifted to a hospital in the vicinity for treatment, his condition is stated to be critical.

The police booked a case against the driver Nam Singh and initiated investigation.

Minister orders relief

Following the accident, State Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Damodar Rajanarsimha ordered the district administration and district health department to take immediate relief measures and provide better treatment to the injured. Expressing grief, he said the government would support the affected families.