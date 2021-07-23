Seven killed, one injured as two cars collide on Srisailam

Hyderabad

23 July 2021 21:51 IST

A boy and a woman among victims; car going from Hyderabad crashes head-on into car returning to State Capital

Seven persons, including a woman and a teenager, were killed and another person suffered injuries after two car collided head-on on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway near Chennaram gate in Nagarkurnool district on Friday evening.

Inspector General of Police and in-charge DIG (Hyderabad and Nizamabad Ranges) N. Shiva Shankar Reddy told The Hindu that the accident took place around 6.30 p.m. between Hajipur and Dindi after a over speeding Toyota Etios car crashed into a Ford Figo coming in the opposite direction.

“Etios car, which was travelling towards Srisailam from Hyderabad, was speeding in the wrong direction and crashed into another car coming in the right path. Figo car was going towards the State capital from Srisailam,” Mr. Reddy said. Four-four passengers were travelling in each car.

“All four passengers, including a woman, travelling in the Ford Figo died and three in the Etois died on the spot. Another person travelling in the latter vehicle suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.

The victims in Ford Figo were identified as Vamshi, Venkatesh, and another person who is yet to be identified, all aged between 20 and 30 years and the injured person was Naresh kumar. While victims in Toyoto Etios were Shiva Kumar, Murthy, Subbalaxmi and a 15-year-old boy.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the road accident. The Chief Minister inquired about the accident from local MLA Guvvala Balraj and has instructed him to shift the injured to the nearest hospital.