Seven killed, four injured in 3 separate accidents

A case was booked against the lorry driver

July 17, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated July 18, 2023 05:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were killed in three separate accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sangareddy district.

Three persons were killed and two others were injured when a lorry jumped a median and crashed into two vehicles on the ORR near Shamirpet on Monday.

The accident occurred when the lorry heading towards Keesara from Medchal crashed into a truck and a car, the police said. The deceased were identified as Vanamala Narsimha, 48, who was driving the car, and Hamali (27), a resident of Bihar and Nallabothula Vinay (22), who were travelling in the lorry. Two others travelling in the car sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment.

In the second incident, two persons were killed when a granite stone-laden trolley overturned after a tyre burst on the ORR on the outskirts of Pocharam village near Bollarum on Monday. While Anil Sada (30) died on the spot, Dharmender (35) died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. Two others, who were were injured seriously were being treated in the hospital. All of them belong to Biharand are working at granite stone outlet and residing at Vattinagulapally. In another accident. a woman and her son killed when an unidentified vehicle knocked down two-wheeler they were riding, at Kowdipally mandal in Medak district late on Sunday night, according to police.

