Seven IAS officers get new postings in a minor reshuffle by Telangana Govt

December 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats, Telangana Government has given new postings to seven officers. Secretary to Health Department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, has been transferred and posted as Energy department Secretary with Full Additional Charge as Chairman of the TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO. IT department Joint Secretary Sandeep Kumar Jha has been posted as TS TRANSCO Joint Managing Director while Industries department director D. Krishna Bhaskar had been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the deputy Chief Minister.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui who is waiting for posting had been posted as TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director and Karnati Varun Reddy was made the chairman of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited. Amrapali Kata who is waiting for posting had been posted as HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner and she would also hold Full Additional Charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited.

B. Gopi, who is waiting for posting, had been posted as Agriculture Director relieving M. Raghunandan Rao. Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has been placed in Full Additional Charge as Health Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

List of the bureaucrats and their postings

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi Secretary to Energy Department with Full Additional Charge as Chairman of the TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO Sandeep Kumar Jha Joint Managing Director, TS TRANSCO D. Krishna Bhaskar Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the deputy Chief Minister Musharraf Ali Faruqui Chairman and Managing Director, TSSPDCL Karnati Varun Reddy Chairman, Northern Power Distribution Company Limited Amrapali Kata HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner and Full Additional Charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited B. Gopi Director, Agriculture Department Shailaja Ramaiyer Full Additional Charge as Health Secretary

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.