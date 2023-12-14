ADVERTISEMENT

Seven IAS officers get new postings in a minor reshuffle by Telangana Govt

December 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Murtaza Ali Rizvi will be CMD of TRANSCO and GENCO

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The government orders were issued reshuffling the officers. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats, Telangana Government has given new postings to seven officers. Secretary to Health Department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, has been transferred and posted as Energy department Secretary with Full Additional Charge as Chairman of the TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO. IT department Joint Secretary Sandeep Kumar Jha has been posted as TS TRANSCO Joint Managing Director while Industries department director D. Krishna Bhaskar had been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the deputy Chief Minister.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui who is waiting for posting had been posted as TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director and Karnati Varun Reddy was made the chairman of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited. Amrapali Kata who is waiting for posting had been posted as HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner and she would also hold Full Additional Charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited.

B. Gopi, who is waiting for posting, had been posted as Agriculture Director relieving M. Raghunandan Rao. Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer has been placed in Full Additional Charge as Health Secretary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

List of the bureaucrats and their postings 

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi
Secretary to Energy Department with Full Additional Charge as Chairman of the TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO
Sandeep Kumar Jha
Joint Managing Director, TS TRANSCO
D. Krishna Bhaskar
Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the deputy Chief Minister
Musharraf Ali Faruqui
Chairman and Managing Director, TSSPDCL
Karnati Varun Reddy
Chairman, Northern Power Distribution Company Limited
Amrapali Kata
HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner and Full Additional Charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited
B. Gopi
Director, Agriculture Department
Shailaja Ramaiyer
Full Additional Charge as Health Secretary
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US