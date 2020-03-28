Seven home-quarantine violators sent to centre

The Nalgonda district administration on Saturday sent seven persons to the quarantine centre set up at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), after they were found violating their prescribed home-quarantine norm.

All of them who were workers from outside Telangana had returned here recently and were advised home quarantine. However, when officials checked on them on Saturday, they were found violating the order.

District Collector Prashant Patil said such violators are punishable under law, and presently they were kept under doctor’s monitoring at the closed centre at MGU.

Also, the same quarantine rule will be strictly applicable for all foreign returnees, in the interest of public safety. And a day-to-day monitoring is being imposed on them by a team of police and medical officials, he said.

Mr. Patil said residents, neighbours and locals, who find such violations in the villages, should report it immediately. The district’s COVID-19 control room and the helpline numbers — 1800 425 1442 and 08682-244151 — are open 24 hours.