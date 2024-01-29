GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven held in hookah parlour search near Hyderabad

January 29, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Maheshwaram searched a hookah parlour at Errakunta in Balapur and apprehended seven individuals, including three students. The two owners of the place are on the run, said the officials. Officials said the place, ‘Chill on’, was selling hookah to customers.

The accused, including a few customers, were identified as Mohmmad Anas (25), Mohammad Gouse Sami (19), Mohmmad Azeem Khan (18), Syed Zama (25), Mohmmad Abdul Mahaboob (19), Mohammad Faqurlla Khan (19) and Mohammad Akbar (19), according to the officials.

The owners—Mohd. Abdul Hasaan alias Hassan Shah and Habeeb Ahmed Sagar—are absconding. Police seized 10 hookah pots, 24 pipes, 80 filters, some cash and seven mobiles from the place.

