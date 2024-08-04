ADVERTISEMENT

Seven held for robbery in Hyderabad

Published - August 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Humayun Nagar police arrested seven persons, including a juvenile boy, in connection with a robbery. The accused, identified as Mohd Aijaz Qureshi, Sahel Fardeen Khan, Nerati Prashanth, Kollapuri Sai, Peyyala Rajashekar and Mohd Khaleel, targeted a car carrying M. Srimanth Kumar and his friends. 

The group robbed the occupants of two mobile phones, a gold chain and a gold ring, at knifepoint. ”We recovered the stolen smartphone of the complainant, a gold chain belonging to his friend, a knife used in the crime and a two-wheeler, believed to be the getaway vehicle,” said the police.

The juvenile boy will be sent to the Observation Home for Boys at Saidabad in Hyderabad.

The investigation further showed that Mohd Aijaz Qureshi has a case registered against him with the Raidurgam police. Sahel Fardeen Khan has 17 property offence cases registered against him in various police stations.

