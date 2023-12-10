Seven drug peddlers held, contraband worth ₹2.28 lakh seized 

December 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioners Task Force and the West zone team on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling drugs and selling them to a network of consumers in the city.

Disclosing the information on Sunday, the police said the prime accused Syed Muzaffar Ali, 26, of Golconda, was an addict himself who began peddling as a means for easy money. Mr. Ali along with Abubaker Bin Abdul Aziz, also a substance abuser, sent their common friend Mohd Qaseem to Paderu, Andhra Pradesh to smuggle drugs.

The trio would segregate hash oil stock into 5 ml bottles in their room and through their sub peddlers Zeeshan Naveed, Syed Anwarullah Hussaini Qadri, Syed Murtuza Ali Hussain, Nitin Goud and T. Poonam Kumari Kour, the small bottles are sold for ₹2,000 each. The sub peddlers in turn sold the 5 ml bottle at ₹3000 each, in addition to charas.

The police seized 310 ml of the hash oil and 70 grams of charas (cannabis concentrate), worth about ₹2.28 lakh, from the accused persons. The raiding team handed over the accused persons to Film Nagar police for further investigation.