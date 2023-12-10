HamberMenu
Seven advisors to Telangana Govt. removed

Those who lost their positions as per the orders issued by the government include Somesh Kumar and Rajiv Sharma, both advisors to Chief Minister KCR

December 10, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: ANI

The Telangana government, on December 9 issued orders removing all the seven advisors to the government appointed by the previous government.

Those who lost their positions as per the orders issued by the government include Somesh Kumar and Rajiv Sharma, both advisors to Chief Minister KCR; Minorities Welfare advisor AK Khan, Finance advisor GR Reddy, Police Law and Order and Crime Control advisor Anurag Sharma, Agriculture chief advisor Chennamaneni Ramesh and Forest Affairs advisor R Shobha.

Mr. Somesh Kumar, who was the Chief Secretary was repatriated to his home cadre Andhra Pradesh by the High Court resigned and joined as the Advisor to Mr. KCR. Mr. Somesh Kumar was the target of the Congress party that alleged that he colluded with the BRS government and caused financial loss to the state exchequer. He also played a key role in the Dharani portal, which the Congress called a big scam.

