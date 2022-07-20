Seva Bharathi donates kits for flood victims

Seva Bharathi, service wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will reach out to about 30,000 families in three erstwhile districts of Warangal, Karimnagar and Bhadrachalam, adversely affected by the recent floods near the Godavari. Three centres in each district will distribute the material.

The first batch of relief kits that were prepared till the wee hours of Wednesday were dispatched in three vehicles.

“Huge packs of relief material are being readied at Keshava Memorial, Narayanguda, to be sent across the State. Each kit consists rice, dal, pulses and other materials worth ₹1,500. These kits are being sponsored by individuals, groups and organisations. We need more volunteers to serve at remote areas,” said a spokesperson of Seva Bharathi.