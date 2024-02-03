GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Setback to BRS: Telangana’s Former Dy CM T Rajaiah announces resignation from the party 

February 03, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Pandilla Laxmareddy _12078
Former Deputy Chief Minister Thatikonda Rajaiah. File Photo

In a significant blow to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) following its setback in the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023, former Deputy Chief Minister Thatikonda Rajaiah has declared his resignation from the party, just ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Rajaiah, who aspired to secure the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, attributed the decision to the party leadership’s lack of responsiveness. This development poses a crucial challenge for the BRS party as it prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent candidate selection process for Member of Parliament (MP) seats.

The departure of Mr. Rajaiah, a former MLA of Station Ghanpur, stems from his dissatisfaction about the developments during the recent Assembly elections, where the party chose not to field him and instead opted for senior leader and former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari, who emerged victorious. There is now speculation that Mr. Rajaiah might be contemplating a move to the Congress party, with potential aspirations for the Warangal MP seat. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he has already met with Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, expressing his desire to join the ruling Congress party.

