Setback for Secunderabad railway station modernisation plan

Firms wanted more than 40 years of ownership rights offered under PPP mode

Habibgunj or Rani Kamlapati station in Madhya Pradesh became another modernised version of what a traditional railway station usually looks like with airport terminal like features.

A Bengaluru station in Karnataka too has undergone a similar swank change along with Gandhinagar station in Gujarat, whereas the chances of Secunderabad railway station getting such a look anytime soon increasingly looks remote.

All these three stations were developed under the public, private partnership mode by the Indian Railways Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) in association with the State governments.

Special purpose vehicle

Secunderabad station, the marquee station of the South Central Railway (SCR) was also to have been redesigned and ‘modernised’ by the same railways special purpose vehicle formed by joint equity participation of IRCON International and Rail Estate Development Authority (REDA) in 2012 with the objective to give an airport look to at least 150 railway stations across the country.

However, the Railway Board has shut down IRSDC a couple of months ago, just after the agency put up a draft model concessionaire agreement up for discussion by the stakeholders to take up stations redevelopment making use of the real estate for discussion on its website.

The Railway Board has now asked the general managers of the zonal railways to take up the stations redevelopment plans, and all the works or contracts being handled by IRSDC are to be taken over by the former. The SCR had handed over the stations maintenance and other works to the IRSDC overcoming initial resistance from the unions and now the contracts are to be reverted.

Back then about five firms had evinced preliminary interest few years ago when IRSDC called for bids at an estimated cost of ₹282 crore to have “airport” like separate arrivals, departures, food courts, clean toilets, shops, etc. for 5.62 acres of area in and around Secunderabad station and 96,243 sq.mts of main building for real estate development.

It was ₹194 crore for Vijaywada station with 7.87 acres of land available and 61,000 sq. metres of main building for redevelopment but the stumbling block was firms wanted more than the “40 years ownership rights offered under the PPP mode.”

“We are serious about identified stations redevelopment. There could well see quicker modernisation as the Railway Board has indicated that funds are going to be earmarked for the same,” informed senior officials, pleading anonymity.