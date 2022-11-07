Setback for BJP, says Tammineni

The Hindu Bureau
November 07, 2022 00:55 IST

The CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has said that the defeat of the BJP was a setback to the party wanting to send a strong signal to people that it was the main rival of TRS in next Assembly elections.

He told reporters that the BJP had pulled down governments in several States undemocratically and tried to repeat the same in Telangana by poaching the MLAs of ruling party. After the conspiracy was uncovered, the people gave a fitting reply to the BJP that such methods will not be tolerated.

He warned that the CPI (M) will ensure the conspiracies of BJP will not work. He counselled BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to stop his frustrating comments that the Left parties were sold out to the TRS.

