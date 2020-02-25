‘Set up more open-air gyms in Mahbubabad’

MAHBUBABAD DT.

25 February 2020 00:04 IST

Tribal Welfare Minister sets fitness goals at Pattana Pragathi launch

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday stressed the need for setting up more open-air gyms in urban areas to improve fitness standards of communities as well as individuals.

Launching Pattana Pragathi programme here on Monday, she said the town was fast growing and needs overall development in all fields. She noted that the population of the town has been increasing since it was made the district headquarters and hence, the district administration and municipal administration must put in efforts to set up more open air gyms, she said.

Promoting fitness

“The State government is setting up open-air gyms in all urban parks to promote healthy habits. We are spending ₹10 lakh to set up 13 types of equipment in these gyms,” she said, advising the officials to create lawn space and place chairs at the open-air gyms for the users to relax.

Ms Rathod noted that there are two open-air gyms operating in the town as of now and asked the Collector to take steps to set up a few more. “Not only setting up the open-air gyms, we also must focus on their maintenance,” she told officials.

Later, the Minister along with Mahbubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Collector VP Gautham, Mahbubabad MLA Shankar Naik and Mahbubabad municipal chairman P. Ram Mohan Reddy planted saplings on the premises of the open-air gym in ward no. 18.