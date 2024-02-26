Set up CCTV cameras at all distilleries, ensure 100% tax collection: Telangana CM to officials

February 26, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Excise officials to take steps to curb malpractices in the department and ensure cent percent tax collection.

The officials were directed to set up CCTV cameras at all distilleries and they should be linked to the command control centre in Hyderabad. Steps should be taken to put in place a bottle tracking system at the time of manufacturing itself, he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the revenue earning departments like Commercial Taxes, Excise, Transport, Registration and Stamps and Mines & Geology with senior officials and Ministers on Monday. He enquired about the revenues being generated by each of these departments as also scope for augmenting the income.

Mr. Revanth Reddy sought to know about the revenues of the departments financial year wise as well as the tax collection related matters. He directed the Commercial Taxes department to take steps to achieve the targets for tax collection set for the current fiscal.

He wanted the departments to ensure close coordination in their work so that the targets set for them were achieved.