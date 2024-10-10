ADVERTISEMENT

Set back to AIS officers allotted to A.P., and working in Telangana

Published - October 10, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

DoPT rejects their requests for continuation in Telangana cadre  

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

In a major setback to senior IAS and IPS officers who were allocated to Andhra Pradesh but working in Telangana, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has rejected their requests to reconsider their allocation to Andhra Pradesh and allow them to work in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DoPT addressed separate communications to Chief Secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh about its decision rejecting the appeals of these officers on Wednesday. It may be recalled that several IAS and IPS officers challenged their allocation to the neighbouring State, obtained relief in Central Administrative Tribunal, and are working in Telangana. These officers include Amrapali Kata, A, Vani Prasad, D. Ronald Rose, Vakati Karuna, M. Prashanti, Gummella Srijana and Sivasankar Lahoti, G. Ravi Kiran, G. Anantaramu. Mr. Ravi Kiran and Mr. Sanantaramu retired from service even as the issue was being adjudged. Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar and officers Abhilasha Bisht and Abhishek Mohanty are also among those allocated to A.P. but working in Telangana. Applications pertaining to IPS officer Santosh Mehra and A.V. Ranganath had already been disposed of by the competent authority.

The officers submitted representations to the Central Government seeking their continuation in Telangana, but these applications were rejected. The development comes after the rejection of similar appeal by former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who failed to get any relief after challenging the Pratyush Sinha committee’s recommendations allocating him to A.P. cadre. Mr. Somesh Kumar had subsequently tendered his resignation from the post.

While the DoPT issued a detailed order in respect of Ms. Amrapali Kata, it had sent a letter to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari rejecting Mr. Ronald Rose’s claim for allotting the Telangana cadre to him. “Therefore, Shri Ronald Rose stands relieved from the State Government of Telangana with immediate effect,” the letter said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DoPT wanted the Chief Secretary to direct Mr. Ronald Rose to join the Andhra Pradesh Government latest by October 16 and asked her to send a compliance report in this direction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US