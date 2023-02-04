ADVERTISEMENT

Session till Feb. 12, BAC to decide in case of left-over business

February 04, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The budget session of Telangana Assembly will continue till February 12 as per the decisions of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) tabled in the House on Saturday.

Presentation of Annual Financial Statement (Budget) for 2023-24 will be taken up at 10.30 am by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao on February 6, there will be no sitting on February 7, and general discussion on Budget along with the reply by the Minister will be taken up on February 8.

Further, voting of demands for grants and bills will be taken up on February 9 (12 demands), February 10 (13 demands), February 11 (12 demands) along with presentation of supplementary estimates for expenditure for 2022-23 and discussion and voting on the supplementary estimates of expenditure for 2022-23 and appropriation bill, other government bills will be taken up on February 12.

In the report tabled in the House, Leader of the House and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also stated that the Question Hour would be taken up from February 9 onwards and in case of left over business, if any, will be decided by the BAC.

