Session sites for COVID vaccination increased

Telangana Health officials have increased the number of session sites for COVID-19 vaccination from 140 on Saturday to 324 for the immunisation drive on Monday. The number of beneficiaries per site too was increased from 30 to 50. Altogether, the officials aim to inoculate 16,200 healthcare workers on January 18.

The first day of the drive was conducted at 140 session sites across the State. Of the 4,296 healthcare workers who were listed as beneficiaries, 3,962 were administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Only Covishield was used on the first day.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said no further adverse events than the 11 reported on Saturday were noted anywhere in the State and all those who were vaccinated were doing well.

