Seshu Madhav of IIRR takes over as CTRI Director

ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) Senior Scientist Maganti Seshu Madhav has been appointed Director of ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) at Rajahmundry. He assumed office on Friday.

Mr. Seshu Madhav has three decades of research experience and he has made enormous contributions in the field of Plant Biotechnology and Genetic Enhancement in rice crop, molecular biology and breeding in tobacco and rice benefiting the farming community immensely. According to a press release, he has also pioneered the work on introgression of blast resistance genes into elite rice cultivars for the development of resistance to blast, a major disease in rice.

He has developed genomic resources in tobacco, developed four rice varieties, identified and cloned two rice blast resistant genes, developed molecular markers for many important rice traits and identified novel genetic resources for challenging biotic stresses.

He is a post doctoral fellow of Ohio State University, USA, and a leading member in various scientific academies in the country, including Telangana Academy of Sciences. He has more than 125 research articles in his publication basket and has also guided several M.Sc. and Ph. D scholars and is a reviewer for various international and national journals.