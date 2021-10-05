Sesamum as second crop proves a good alternative to paddy

NARAYANAKHED (SANGAREDDY DISTRICT)

05 October 2021 20:47 IST

Farmer reaps high profits in last three seasons

M. Havappa is a progressive farmer in his 40s. For the past three seasons has been increasing the area under cultivation of sesamum and enjoying the benefits. It took him some time to gain confidence in the crop and in view of good past experience this year too he is likely to increase the crop area.

As the Centre has made it clear that it was not possible to buy all the paddy produced in the State, the State government has been encouraging farmers to shift from paddy cultivation and instructed all agriculture officers to create awareness among farmers. At many places farmers are asking the visiting officials about the alternate crops and about their marketability. Another question on top of their mind is will they get the minimum support price (MSP) if they shift the crop. However, in many instances the officials have not been able to provide satisfactory answers.

Unlike other farmers, Mr. Havappa has no confusion about what crop he wanted to sow as second crop. He has a little adventurous nature as well. After regular interaction with Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Gandla Santosh, who explained how the input cost would be considerably lower, Mr. Havappa decided to go sow sesamum in 10 guntas. Satisfied with the result, he extended it to half an acre and last year he cultivated sesamum in one acre.

For Mr. Havappa, for cultivation of sesamum in one acre the total cost was about ₹ 4,900, including tilling land, seed, fertilizers and labour cost. The yield was 480 bags of sesamum and the net profit was ₹ 52,700 after deducting the expenditure. In the first year the profit was ₹ 13,275 followed by ₹ 28,000 in the second year.

“The input cost is very low and the profit is considerably high. For the past three years my experience is impressive. I will go for the same crop next season as well,” Mr. Havappa told The Hindu.

“The farmer was initially hesitant to take up sesamum but after persuasion he has accepted it. Now he is happy and ready to cultivate this as second crop,” Mr. Santosh said.