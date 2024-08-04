ADVERTISEMENT

Serving rice with chilli powder to students inhumane: Harish Rao

Published - August 04, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students at a government school in Nizamabad district showing their meal — rice mixed with chilli powder.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday said the students of a government school at Kothapalli in Kotagiri mandal of Nizamabad district were served rice with chilli powder for lunch and termed the act inhumane.

ADVERTISEMENT

He posted on social media a photograph of a group of students showing rice mixed with chilli powder, instead of curry, on their plates. He said it was inhumane to force students to have rice mixed with chilli powder for lunch. “It is highly distressing, too, even if it was a one-off incident,” he remarked.

The BRS leader alleged that the State government had already abandoned the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme in schools, launched by the previous BRS government to serve students nutritious food. Now, it was failing to provide proper midday meal to the students. This, he said, reflected the apathy of the Congress government.

He said that the students might not be getting a proper midday meal owing to pending bills food suppliers and pending wages of cook-cum-helpers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He requested Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to respond to the situation immediately and clear the pending bills and wages to ensure that students of government schools get proper midday meals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US