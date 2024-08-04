Serving rice with chilli powder to students inhumane: Harish Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday said the students of a government school at Kothapalli in Kotagiri mandal of Nizamabad district were served rice with chilli powder for lunch and termed the act inhumane.

He posted on social media a photograph of a group of students showing rice mixed with chilli powder, instead of curry, on their plates. He said it was inhumane to force students to have rice mixed with chilli powder for lunch. “It is highly distressing, too, even if it was a one-off incident,” he remarked.

The BRS leader alleged that the State government had already abandoned the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme in schools, launched by the previous BRS government to serve students nutritious food. Now, it was failing to provide proper midday meal to the students. This, he said, reflected the apathy of the Congress government.

He said that the students might not be getting a proper midday meal owing to pending bills food suppliers and pending wages of cook-cum-helpers.

He requested Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to respond to the situation immediately and clear the pending bills and wages to ensure that students of government schools get proper midday meals.