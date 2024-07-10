ADVERTISEMENT

Serving IRS officer allowed to change gender identity and name

Updated - July 10, 2024 09:01 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 09:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

IRS officer M. Anusuya will now be known as M. Anukathir Surya

Serish Nanisetti

Perhaps for the first time in Indian bureaucracy, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) has officially approved the request of a serving officer to change the name and gender identity.

M. Anusuya, an IRS officer of the 2013 batch, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the Office of the Chief Commissioner in Hyderabad, will now be known as M. Anukathir Surya. According to an office order of the Ministry of Finance, the officer made the formal request to reflect his true gender identity.

In an internal memo hosted on the Central Board Of Indirect Taxes and Customs website, the IRS acknowledged the request and confirmed that the necessary changes have been approved by the competent authority. “The request of Ms. M. Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as ‘Mr. M. Anukathir Surya’ in all official records,” the statement read.

Mr. Surya will continue his duties as Joint Commissioner, with all official documents and records updated to reflect his new name and gender. 

A similar bureaucratic precedent has been that of Aishwarya Rutuparna Pradhan serving in the Odisha Finance Service who legally changed her gender identity as a person belonging to third gender.

