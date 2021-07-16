Telangana

Services at 1st skin bank in Telangana yet to start

Medical services at the first skin bank in Telangana established at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) did not begin yet though it has been two weeks since it was inaugurated.

Every year, around 1,500 to 2,000 patients get admitted at the Plastic Surgery department of the government hospital, including around 1,200 to 1,500 patients who suffered from various degrees of burns.

At the time of inauguration, surgeons from the hospital said that chances of death increase if a person suffers from over 50% burns and that lives of such patients can be saved by using skin from the banks. Pain and chances of infections too, decrease when new skin is used on patients.

The skin bank can become functional after the health staff undergo training at an established skin bank. Sources in the hospital said that the training will be initiated shortly.

Skin is harvested from lower limbs, and back of cadaver donors, within 6 hours after death or from patients who are declared brain-dead. There will be no bleeding or disfigurement after skin is harvested.


