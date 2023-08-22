HamberMenu
Server snag delays Residential Post Graduate Teacher exam, tension at centres 

August 22, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed outside the online examination centres of the Residential Post Graduate Teacher on Monday as a few centres remained shut for snag in the server.

The schedule shift-I English exam at 8.30 a.m. was delayed by nearly two hours, and candidates were allowed for the test at around 10.15 a.m.

One such centre at Hayathnagar, iON Digital Zone, soon became the centre of candidates’ protest. They took to the road to protest the poor arrangements. Traffic leading to the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) was affected as protesters moved to the road.

The exam centre was also to conduct Physical Science exam in shift-II at 12.30 p.m. and Biological Science exam in the shift III at 4.30 p.m.

Reports also indicated that a similar situation was witnessed in a few centres in Karimnagar and Warangal, and the tests resumed after a delay.

