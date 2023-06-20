HamberMenu
Server problem haunts applicants for caste certificates

June 20, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Though there are lots of aspirants among those applying to get one-time assistance of ₹1 lakh under the newly announced scheme for artisans from BC sections to take up their caste-based professions, the majority of them are unable to get caste certificates.

The reason being attributed to slowdown of server as large number of applications are being uploaded at once.

“In a recent mandal meeting, we raised the issue with the deputy MRO stating that there are thousands of applicants waiting to get caste certificates. It has been taking three to four days’ time to get the certificate whereas we are able to get the income certificate on the same day. We have requested the officials to extend the last day from June 20 or deploy more number of employees to address the problem,” Ganganna sarpanch of Atmakur in Sadashivapet Mandal told The Hindu.

One Murali from Medak town told that due to server problems, many were unable to get caste certificates, and hence caste organisations and public representatives are demanding to extend the date till June 30.

