SERP and MEPMA staff to be paid salaries on par with govt employees 

Field assistants to be taken back, says Chief Minister

The State government has announced that employees working under the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas will get salaries on par with the government employees soon.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that village revenue assistants working in the Revenue department prior to administrative reforms in the department would be absorbed in the Irrigation department. Field assistants who lost their jobs consequent on reforms would be taken back and the government had decided to permit Muslim youth to take exams conducted under the massive recruitment drive announced by the government in Urdu.

The Chief Minister made these announcements after tabling the Appropriation Bill for the year 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He said the government was in favour of introducing para-medical courses in the new medical colleges that were being established and it was decided to set up nursing colleges along with the new medical colleges.