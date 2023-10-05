ADVERTISEMENT

Serilingampalli Assembly segment has highest voter strength of 6.98 lakh

October 05, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bhadrachalam constituency has lowest number of voters at 1.45 lakh 

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Serilingampalli Assembly Constituency with 6.98 lakh voters is the biggest Assembly constituency in terms of voters in the State.

The constituency topped the list of the Assembly segments in the number of voters in the final voters’ list released by the Election Commission of India. Closely following Serilingampalli is the Qutbullahpur constituency with 6.69 lakh voters. Medchal constituency comes next with 5.95 lakh voters followed by LB. Nagar with 5.66 lakh electors.

Malkajgiri and Medchal assembly constituencies are among the segments with the highest number of voters numbering more than five lakh while the Bhadrachalam Assembly Constituency has the lowest number of 1.45 lakh voters followed by Ashwaraopet with 1.53 lakh voters. Bellampalle with 1.69 lakh voters and Chennur with 1.84 lakh voters are among the constituencies with the lowest number of voters, according to the final list of electors released by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.

A majority of the Assembly constituencies have reported voter strength of more than three lakh, and several constituencies especially those in the backward districts have voter strength of around 2.5 lakh. The final list has been released at a time when the high level team of the Election Commissioner of India headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a three-day visit to the State.

