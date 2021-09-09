Series of programmes lined up for Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

HYDERABAD

09 September 2021 23:42 IST

The State government has lined up a series of cultural programmes across the State to celebrate Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the 75th year of the country’s Independence.

The State Government has decided to organise year-long celebrations starting this month, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said while participating in a video conference conducted by the Union Culture Ministry Secretary on Thursday. As part of it, rallies and series of other events were planned across the State.

Programmes had been planned with a view to rekindle the spirit of freedom struggle and they would showcase the values and glories of the freedom struggle. Cycle rallies would be held from 75 locations in the State with each troupe covering 75 km. A special exhibition on freedom struggle would be organised at the State Art Gallery.

Advertising

Advertising

Bathukamma festival, the biggest festival of Telangana, would also be held reflecting the spirit of freedom struggle while cultural programmes involving cultural troupes from the department would be organised. The government had decided to rope in the IT sector and the film industry for the purpose and it was also decided to conduct workshops and seminars through the Higher Education department.