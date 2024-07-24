Serial chain snatchers arrested in Rajendranagar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajendranagar police arrested two men involved in six chain snatching cases across Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Shadnagar between October 2023 and July 2024. Six gold chains worth ₹11.10 lakh have been seized from the duo on Tuesday.

Mudavath Pandu, 36 and Mudavath Sevya, 23, both residents of Nagarkurnool, were arrested following a complaint by a woman from Sai Baba Colony of Gandipet on July 16.

According to the complainant, the two men snatched her gold chain when she was waiting at Budwel Bus Stop around 7.10 p.m. on July 16. During the investigation using CCTV footage, the police found that the two were involved in four snatching cases at the same place and at the same time during the past three years.

“The duo goes about snatching by foot and target women waiting at bus stops and auto stands. They have a pattern of snatching only between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. One of the two pushes the victim on the ground while the other grabs the chain and flee,” said Rajendranagar DCP Ch. Srinivas.

The two are habitual offenders and have been earlier booked by Timmajipet, Jadcherla, Kandukur, Bibinagar, Bijinapalle, Devarakonda, Shadnagar and Keshampet police for crimes ranging from thefts to burglaries.

There are 21 cases registered against Mudavath Pandu, including two bodily offence cases, five ordinary thefts, two burglaries and six snatching cases - and 18 cases against Mudavath Sevya, including two bodily offence cases, three burglaries and seven snatching cases.

