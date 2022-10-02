SERB research project for GITAM professor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has sanctioned a research project to Mallesham Baithy, as a Principal Investigator (PI), department of Chemistry, School of Science, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

The project titled “Designing Novel Efficient Catalytic Strategies for the Transformation of Lignocellulose into Lignin-derived Chemicals” is for two years with a total grant of ₹33 lakh.

The PI will require a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) with a master’s degree in Chemistry/ Applied Chemistry/ Materials Science with first class from a recognised university. CSIR-UGC-NET/GATE/DBT/ICMR qualified candidates are preferred. Those interested may call 99669-98852 or send an e-mail mbaithy@gitam.edu.