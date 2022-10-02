Telangana

SERB research project for GITAM professor

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has sanctioned a research project to Mallesham Baithy, as a Principal Investigator (PI), department of Chemistry, School of Science, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

The project titled “Designing Novel Efficient Catalytic Strategies for the Transformation of Lignocellulose into Lignin-derived Chemicals” is for two years with a total grant of ₹33 lakh.

The PI will require a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) with a master’s degree in Chemistry/ Applied Chemistry/ Materials Science with first class from a recognised university. CSIR-UGC-NET/GATE/DBT/ICMR qualified candidates are preferred. Those interested may call 99669-98852 or send an e-mail mbaithy@gitam.edu.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 10:48:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/serb-research-project-for-gitam-professor/article65962562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY