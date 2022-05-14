Septuagenarian hacked to death in Suryapet

A septuagenarian, who was sleeping in the front yard of his house at Mothey village in Suryapet, was hacked to death by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police, based on preliminary findings, have booked a case of murder and opened an investigation.

Police suspect that disputes over land may have led to the murder of P. Janardhan Reddy. CCTV units in the vicinity have showed blurred images of two persons coming in a motorcycle with sickles.