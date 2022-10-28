Septuagenarian cyclist mowed down by lorry

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 28, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A septuagenarian cyclist was knocked down by a speeding lorry killing him on the spot on Friday.

Cyberabad police identified the victim as Gupta Vinod Kumar (70). He was from Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

According to the police, Mr. Kumar left for a cycle ride around 5.30 a.m. He was cycling from Chandanagar to BHEL and half an hour later, the rashly-driven lorry, which was on its way from Miyapur, knocked him down from behind near KLM shopping mall at Chandanagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Mr. Kumar lived with his son-in-law at Chandanagar. It was around 9 a.m. that his relatives were informed about the accident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police reached the spot and began preliminary inquiries. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app