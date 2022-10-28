Septuagenarian cyclist mowed down by lorry

A septuagenarian cyclist was knocked down by a speeding lorry killing him on the spot on Friday.

Cyberabad police identified the victim as Gupta Vinod Kumar (70). He was from Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

According to the police, Mr. Kumar left for a cycle ride around 5.30 a.m. He was cycling from Chandanagar to BHEL and half an hour later, the rashly-driven lorry, which was on its way from Miyapur, knocked him down from behind near KLM shopping mall at Chandanagar.

The victim sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Mr. Kumar lived with his son-in-law at Chandanagar. It was around 9 a.m. that his relatives were informed about the accident.

Police reached the spot and began preliminary inquiries. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.