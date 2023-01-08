Separate lanes for TSRTC buses at toll plazas

January 08, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Hyderabad

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), in an effort to make travelling a hassle-free experience for passengers this Sankranti season, has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other departments to earmark special lanes for TSRTC buses at the toll plazas.

Efforts are under way to ensure that passengers have a smooth ride on key routes including Patangi, Korlapahad on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, Guduru on the Hyderabad-Warangal route, Duddeda on the Hyderabad-Siddipet route, Manoharabad on the Hyderabad-Nizamabad route, Raikal toll plaza on the Hyderabad-Kurnool route. These route witness high traffic.

The TSRTC stated that six staff members will be on duty for 24 hours in three shifts at the respective toll plazas. TSRTC has also sought cooperation of the local police to ensure that the buses face no problems. A TSRTC command and control centre at Bus Bhavan and another one at MGBS is being set up.

“We have made all arrangements to take passengers to their destinations safely on Sankranti. We are running 4,233 special buses from January 10 to 14. Also, we have requested NHAI, R&D departments to allocate a special lane for RTC buses. They have accepted our request. Instead of going in private vehicles and facing problems at toll plazas, we appeal to people to travel by TSRTC buses and reach their destinations faster,” TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar said.