Separate corporation for tribals, if we’re elected to power: BJP

February 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday promised to form a separate corporation for the development of Girijan hamlets, if his party was voted to power in Telangana.

Addressing a gathering at the birth anniversary celebrations of tribal spiritual guru Santh Sevalal Maharaj at the party office, the BJP leader described him as saviour of the Banjara tribe, which had suffered at the hands of the British and Muslim rulers.

Sevalal Maharaj had shown the path of divinity to the Banjaras and taught them how to fight to protect their culture and tradition, he said and also promised to construct a temple at Banjara Hills and develop it into a pilgrim centre. The BJP president said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had given high priority to tribals with eight from the community inducted into the Central Cabinet, while an Adivasi woman had been made President of the country.

In sharp contrast, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been cheating the Girijans. He doesn’t attend the birth or death anniversary meetings of any of the Dalit or tribal leaders like Sevalal Maharaj, Ambedkar, Phule and Jagjivan Ram,” he said.

Tribal areas had been totally neglected with no proper roads or drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. “KCR has promised to convert tribal hamlets into gram panchayats, but has not released even a single paisa for the same. Tribals have been migrating to cities for petty employment works like driving auto rickshaw and manual labour,” he said. The BRS government had also cheated tribals by failing to implement 12% reservations and provide title deeds for ‘podu’ lands.