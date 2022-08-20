Separate arbitration bar mooted

Observing that arbitrators should be full-time professionals, former judge of Supreme Court Justice L. Nageswara Rao on Saturday mooted a separate arbitration bar.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution from the perspective of Ease of Doing Business’ here organised jointly by the International Arbitration and Mediation Center (IAMC) and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Noting that arbitration should not be viewed as a part-time assignment, the SC former judge said young lawyers should get trained in arbitration.

Not only lawyers, even technocrats and accountants, could undertake arbitration as they would understand intricacies of the disputes better. Institutional arbitration and ad-hoc arbitration were simultaneously available in the country.

But institutional arbitration had the advantages of minimising delay and own sets of rules to create level playing field for all parties.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said ADR systems could be used as effective tools in clearing the overflowing litigation in the country.