Sensitise yourselves on Dalit Bandhu, KCR to officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has insisted that officials sensitise themselves first about the implementation of his new brain child “Telangana Dalit Bandhu” before sensitising the eligible beneficiaries of the scheme.

As part of sensitising themselves, Mr. Rao asked officials at a meeting on Monday to understand the background of SCs in villages of Huzurabad constituency where the scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis. The officials must hear their views and design work that will give them immediate financial stability. A workshop would also be organised shortly for higher officials, employees, prominent members of SC communities, leaders of SC organisations and activists. The decisions taken at the workshop will be discussed at the field level in SC colonies to design works for beneficiaries.

It should be ensured that the works generate income for beneficiaries without loss of time, a release said.

Mr. Rao told the meeting that the real empowerment of SCs flowed from their participation in productive activities and when they could write their own development agenda. The Telangana Dalit Bandhu should have employment generation schemes that give financial self-sustainability to beneficiaries in a short time.

The meeting was attended by Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma and other senior officials.