Senior TDP leader Dayakar Reddy passes away after prolonged illness

June 13, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated June 14, 2023 09:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former MLA K. Dayakar Reddy passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was under treatment in a private hospital for a long time.

Mr. Reddy was elected from Amarachinta Assembly constituency in 1994 and 1999 and won twice, and from Makthal once in 2009 on TDP ticket. His wife Seetha Dayakar Reddy too was an MLA from Devarakadra constituency in 2009.

Hailing from Parakapuram village in Chinnachintakunta mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Mr. Reddy first entered politics in 1989 as TDP candidate from Amarachinta but lost the elections only to get consecutively elected from the same constituency in 1994 and 1999. He has also worked as national general secretary of TDP.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of Mr. Dayakar Reddy. TDP National general secretary Nara Lokesh, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, ministers V. Srinivas Goud, S. Niranjan Reddy, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna and others also sent their condolences, terming him as a good leader who worked for the public.

