Senior Resident doctors to boycott emergency duties from Friday

Hyderabad, 30/06/2022: All Senior Resident doctors who have boycotted elective duties at IMH (Institute of Mental Health) in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Hyderabad, 30/06/2022: All Senior Resident doctors who have boycotted elective duties at IMH (Institute of Mental Health) in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Senior Resident doctors in Telangana are set to intensify their protest demanding payment of pending salaries.

The doctors, who had boycotted elective duties (OPD and ward duties) on Wednesday, decided not to attend emergency duties too, from Friday (National Doctors Day).

They have been demanding salaries pending since eight months. A total of 698 SR doctors are working at 29 government hospitals.

A few doctors protested at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda on Thursday. “We are boycotting emergency duties from tomorrow,” said president of Telangana Senior Resident Doctors’ Association M. Rajeev.

Apart from pending salaries, he also demanded stipend for May 2021, and clarity on completion date of Senior Residency.