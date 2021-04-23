Senior Resident doctors threaten to boycott duties at Chest Hospital

HYDERABAD

23 April 2021 19:35 IST

They demand quarantine leave and better protective gear

Senior resident doctors from Government General and Chest Hospital have threatened to boycott duties from Saturday if their demands are not addressed. They served the boycott notice to the hospital’s superintendent on Friday.

They have demanded adequate and safe protective gear to work as usage of the PPEs provided are leading to extreme exhaustion, and uncomfortable to work in harsh conditions. The summer temperatures are adding to the problem. The doctors sent photos of them drenched on sweat after removing PPEs.

The second demand was to allow quarantine period after work since a few of them have already tested positive for coronavirus leading to drop in work force.

“Further burdening without quarantine will lead to more losses. Accommodation and transport have not been provided since the past eight months forcing us to stay with families and increasing the risk to the family members. Parents of some senior resident doctors have been affected and some are critically ill. There is shortage of beds and oxygen supply outside to treat or admit the family members,” said members of the Telangana Senior Residents Doctors Association.

They have demanded quarantine leave, accommodation and transport for COVID warriors, reserve a few beds for family members and senior residents working at the hospital, allotting Post Graduate doctors along with them to share the work burden.