Senior officials to oversee healthcare services in flood-hit areas

CS holds teleconference on progress of relief and rehabilitation works

The State Government has deputed senior health department officials to supervise healthcare services in each flood-hit Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Special focus is on pregnant women and those requiring medical assistance had been shifted to nearby primary healthcare centres while sufficient number of medical camps had been organised in all the rehabilitation camps, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with district officials on the progress of relief and rehabilitation measures taken up in the district.

He said one senior officer had been appointed to every mandal to supervise relief activities. Separate teams had been constituted for medical, electricity and sanitation works in every village. The Panchayat Raj department deployed 4,100 sanitation staff from other districts while 400 staff from the Municipal Administration department were drafted along with mobile toilets and emergency material. Four panchayat secretaries had been sent to every village to supervise sanitation works.

Senior IAS officers Rajat Kumar Saini and Khammam collector V.P. Gautham were supervising relief and rehabilitation activities in the district along with senior officials. In all, 436 medical camps had been arranged and no cases of dengue or malaria had been reported so far. Power supply in all the villages was expected to be restored by Tuesday night, he added.