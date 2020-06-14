Senior officer in Telangana Health Minister’s office tests positive

A senior official in the Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office has tested positive for coronavirus. The results were known on Sunday evening. Sources who confirmed that he has tested positive, said that Mr. Rajender, officials and staff who participated in meetings along with him would undergo tests. As per protocol, high risk contacts of a positive patient are tested.

The senior official who was detected with COVID-19 also offers specialised medical services at a semi-autonomous institute located in Hyderabad . It is suspected that he might have contracted the infectious disease from patients admitted in the speciality department, who tested positive for coronavirus.

“At least four patients in the department he works in have tested positive for coronavirus. Along with him, another colleague and three resident doctors too were detected with COVID-19 earlier,” sources said.

The senior official was crucial part of Mr. Rajender’s office and attended meetings there. It was learnt that he last came to the office on June 12 when Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) representatives met the Health Minister.