Senior NCC official visits group headquarters

Air Commodore TSS Krishnan with NCC officials in Warangal.

HYDERABAD

24 October 2020 23:56 IST

Air Commodore TSS Krishnan, Deputy Director General of National Cadet Corps for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, visited the NCC Group Headquarters at Warangal for the annual administrative inspection.

He was briefed by Colonel AV Subramaniam, Group Commander, on the various administrative and training activities carried out by NCC Group Warangal.

Air Commodore Krishnan also interacted with the officers, civilian staff and associate NCC officers (ANOs) and emphasised on the role of ANOs in ensuring proper training of NCC cadets.

Air Commodore Krishnan laid emphasis on ANOs being the most important link between NCC staff and cadets for carrying out effective training.