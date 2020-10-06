Senior leaders assigned campaign duties for Dubbak bypoll

R. Avadhani

06 October 2020 19:15 IST

Cheruku Srinivas Reddy joins Congress

With Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) announcing Solipet Sujatha, wife of late MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, as its candidate for bye-elections at Dubbak, the political heat increased in the constituency.

Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister late Ch. Muthyam Reddy, has joined the Congress party on Tuesday. He announced that along with other leaders he would campaign for the party from Wednesday stating that the party will be with the people in the constituency.

To ensure that no opportunity was lost to win the election, the political parties have appointed in-charges for all the seven mandals that would go for polling on November 3.

While the overall coordination is being done by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao from the beginning, other senior leaders in the party were already entrusted with the responsibility of each mandal. MLAs Ch. Kranthi Kiran (Toguta), M. Bhupal Reddy (Narsingi) , Ch. Madan Reddy (Chegunta), Chinta Prabhakar (Mirdoddi), Onteru Pratap Reddy (Daultabad), M. Padma Devender Reddy (Dubbak Rural) and Chairman, Siddipet Urban Development Authority Ravinder Reddy has been entrusted responsibility of Dubbak Municipality.

On the same lines, the Congress party has also appointed party senior leaders as in-charges for each mandal and it was reported that party State affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore made it clear to them they have to return to Gandhi Bhavan only after winning Dubbak bye-elections.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister Damodar Reddy, Kodanda Reddy, Maheswara Reddy and Mahender Reddy (Dubbak mandal); A Revanth Reddy, Seethakka, Balram Naik, Suresh Shetkar and Srisailam Goud (Mirdoddi); C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, Jeevan Reddy, Jayaprakash Reddy, Konda Visweswara Reddy and Balram Naik (Toguta); Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Addanki Dayakar (Daultabad); Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Chandrasekhar and Sanjeeva Reddy (Rayapol); Bhatti Vikramarka, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusuma Kumar (Chegunta); Ponnala Lakshamaiah, Md. Shabber Ali and Kailas Srinivas (Narsingi) and J Geeta Reddy were nominated as in-charges for mandals to take care of the party during elections.

Coming to BJP, it would be a lonely fight by M. Raghunandan Rao with party senior leaders limiting themselves party meetings and press conferences.