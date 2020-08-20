Senior lawyer Ramachandra Rao no more

HYDERABAD

20 August 2020 22:55 IST

Senior lawyer and former Advocate General of the High Court for erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, S. Ramchander Rao, passed away here on Thursday.

The octogenarian lawyer, who presented arguments in Supreme Court and High Courts of different States in several sensational cases, complained of lower heart beat in the morning. He was rushed from his home at Jubilee Hills Road No. 22 to a private hospital.

Doctors examined and implanted pace maker on the senior lawyer. “He was recovering and normal. Around 7.30 p.m., he passed away,” the senior lawyer’s junior B. Srinivas said. A graduate in science from Andhra University, Mr. Rao obtained law degree from Madras University.

Described as an authority on constitutional matters, Mr. Rao appeared in several cases of public interest litigation and governance. One of the several sensational cases he had played pivotal role in was that of Andhra Pradesh HC allowing a writ petition against the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on corruption charges.

He appeared in a case in which the HC set aside the appointment of N. Chandrababu Naidu as Karshaka Parishad chairman. Mr. Rao was instrumental in HC passing an order setting free nearly 10,000 under-trial prisoners, who were languishing in jails, without bail for several years.

The senior lawyer’s final rites are likely to be held on Friday at Punjagutta graveyard.