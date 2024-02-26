ADVERTISEMENT

Senior journalist K. Sreenivas Reddy named Telangana Media Academy chairman

February 26, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The State government has appointed senior journalist K.Sreenivas Reddy as the chairman of Telangana Media Academy for a period of two years.

The order was issued on Sunday. Mr. Reddy is presently the editor of Telugu daily Prajapaksham. He served as the Press Academy chairman in combined Andhra Pradesh when N. Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister.

A strong voice on journalists’ issues, he is also the president of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU). He earlier served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) in combined Andhra Pradesh. He served in various capacities in journalists’ union for over 40 years.

Senior journalists hoped that Mr. Reddy would help take up long pending issues of journalists. They also recalled the recent statement of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that his government would fulfil all the promises made to journalists once the chairman is appointed.

After the formation of Telangana, the Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh was renamed Telangana Media Academy. The academy’s purpose is to launch initiatives aimed at improving the professional skills of journalists while maintaining ethical standards in the media.

