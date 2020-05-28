Senior IPS officer threatens to quit

HYDERABAD

28 May 2020 22:53 IST

Director of Telangana State Police Academy, V.K. Singh, an IPS officer of 1987 batch, has written a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on his official letter head wanting to resign if the government felt that he was not worth promotion.

Mr. Singh was expecting promotion to the rank of Director General of Police in super time scale as he was already empanelled for the purpose by a government order issued three months ago.

It was, however, a matter of anguish for him that the government had not yet taken up his promotion. Therefore, it was getting difficult for him to continue in service with the “feeling of humiliation and neglect.”

Mr. Singh recalled in the letter that there was a clear cut vacancy in the rank of Director General of Police after the retirement of Ms. Tejdeep Kaur Menon, Director General, Special Protection Force, in April, and Mr. T. Krishna Prasad, Director General of Road Safety Authority, a month earlier.

He also said it was significant that IPS officers of 1986 batch of regular recruits of Telangana cadre were promoted three years back without clear vacancies. Similarly, IAS officers of 1989 batch of Telangana cadre were also promoted without clear vacancies. IPS officers of 1989 batch of many States, including Andhra Pradesh, were promoted long back.